Federal Cabinet Donates One Month’s Salary to COVID-19 Relief Fund

The federal cabinet is donating one month’s salary to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. This was unanimously decided during the cabinet meeting, Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Among other important decisions, the cabinet approved the reconstitution of the National Commission for Minorities. Contrary to the propagations on social media, Qadianis were not given the membership of the committee.

The cabinet allowed the export of rice and locally manufactured hand sanitizers, and chloroquine. Additionally, 61 food and non-food items were approved to be added in PSQCA’s quality control list, he added.

Shibli Faraz also condemned opposition parties’ political gimmicks during the national emergency.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are playing politics over the coronavirus situation.

During the meeting, Planning Minister, Asad Umar, gave a detailed briefing on the virus situation in the country.

Umar informed the members that Pakistan’s situation was far better than that of many developed countries.

Furthermore, the cabinet also renewed the ban on the import of goods from India. Prime Minister Imran directed that there should be no violation of the ban.

Faraz said that the cabinet was apprised of a report on Election Reforms which has now been sent to the Ministry of Law and Justice. It proposes the introduction of electronic voting during the next general elections. Also, the report mentions that the Election Reforms Committee has agreed to allow Overseas Pakistanis tobe included in polling through i-voting.