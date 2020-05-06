Private Schools Aren’t Paying Salaries to Teachers Despite Collecting Fees

Most private schools across Pakistan have refused to pay salaries for April to teachers despite collecting hefty fees amid the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.

For instance, Headstart School System, Islamabad, has informed its employees that the organization is unable to disburse salaries for April on the pretense that the parents have declined to submit the outstanding fees. As a result, the organization has been forced to seek a loan from the State Bank to pay salaries to its employees.

It must be noted that the federal government allowed the private school association to keep the campuses open for the first 5 days of each month for fee collection until the lockdown ends.

On the other hand, teachers at the Headstart School System have been teaching children online just like teachers of other schools during the lockdown. Headstart’s management has also been forcing the teachers to visit the campuses for various assignments despite the ongoing lockdown.

A teacher at Headstart School has said that the owner will blatantly justify this act by putting forward different explanations.