Punjab Govt Responds to Rumours About Opening of Schools from 1st June

The Punjab government has categorically denied any official announcement regarding the reopening of schools and colleges from next month.

The provincial minister for School Education, Murad Raas, took to Twitter to dismiss fake news, attributed to his name, which stated that the government has decided to open schools from the first of June no matter the cost.

He acknowledged that the talks were underway in this regard, saying that any decision in this regard will be taken keeping the safety children and honorable teachers. He asked people not to adhere to the fake news and wait for an official statement from the government sources.

Let it be very CLEAR for all concerned. No decision has been made regarding opening of schools on June 1st, 2020. Discussions are underway. Lives of our Children & Honourable Teachers is priority number one. Everything else can wait. Unless you hear from me, rest is FAKE NEWS! — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) May 6, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, a local newspaper had reported quoting the minister as saying that all public and private schools were reopening from the first of the next month. It added that soon after the Eid, the education department will start conducting exams across the province.