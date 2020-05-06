Punjab Govt Responds to Rumours About Opening of Schools from 1st June

Posted 35 mins ago by Raza Rizvi
private schools karachi

The Punjab government has categorically denied any official announcement regarding the reopening of schools and colleges from next month.

The provincial minister for School Education, Murad Raas, took to Twitter to dismiss fake news, attributed to his name, which stated that the government has decided to open schools from the first of June no matter the cost.

ALSO READ

LUMS Increases Fee by 41% for Next Semester

He acknowledged that the talks were underway in this regard, saying that any decision in this regard will be taken keeping the safety children and honorable teachers. He asked people not to adhere to the fake news and wait for an official statement from the government sources.

Earlier on Tuesday, a local newspaper had reported quoting the minister as saying that all public and private schools were reopening from the first of the next month. It added that soon after the Eid, the education department will start conducting exams across the province.

Raza Rizvi

Explore on Ltd.
>