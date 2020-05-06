Punjab Traffic Police Launches Online Payments for e-Challan

Citizens have been urging the authorities to digitalize traffic challan payments to avoid inconvenience and waiting in long queues in banks and traffic police offices to get their documents back.

Keeping in view people’s convenience amid the coronavirus pandemic, a new electronic traffic challan e-payment system has been launched in parts of Lahore on a trial basis.

The launching ceremony was held at CCPO Office in Lahore on Tuesday with CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed, CTO Syed Hammad Abid, and DG Punjab Information Technology Board in attendance. CTO briefed the audience about the working of the newly developed system, adding that the citizens can now pay their challans via ATMs and online banking.

The Police Chief said that in the first phase, the system will be used for three traffic sections in Lahore, however, it will later be implemented throughout the provincial capital.

Zulfiqar Hameed further added that the system will replace manual payments, thus eliminating the need to wait in lines. The citizens will now be able to directly pay the challan fee from their mobile accounts and ATMs instantly to get the documents back.

Due to COVID-19, a number of banks have closed some of their branches which is the reason why the citizens have to face difficulty in terms of paying their challans. The top official also said that the process will facilitate data collection while eliminating the tout mafia.

