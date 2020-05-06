Schedule Out for Special PIA Flights to Rescue Pakistanis Stranded in Europe

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued a new schedule of special flights arranged to rescue Pakistanis languishing abroad due to the worldwide lockdown to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the recent schedule, PIA has focused on Pakistanis stranded in Europe and has arranged four flights till May 14.

The first PIA flight will be heading to Amsterdam, Netherlands, later today, and will land in Islamabad carrying the stranded citizens.

On May 8, the second flight will depart for Frankfurt, Germany, to rescue stranded Pakistanis.

PIA’s third flight will take off for Oslo, Norway, on May 11 while the last flight of this schedule will fly to Paris, France, on May 14.

All flights will land at Islamabad International Airport and passengers will be sent to temporary isolation centers where they will be tested for Coronavirus. Positive cases will then be transferred to quarantine centers while negative cases will be released to go home with mandatory self-isolation orders.