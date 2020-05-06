Shoaib Akhtar Planning to be A Part of the Indian Premier League

Former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has expressed his desire to coach bowlers from any country, including India, to make them more aggressive.

In an interview with a social networking platform, Helo, the Rawalpindi Express said that he is ready to coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The pacer also represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural season before the Indian government banned Pakistani cricketers from participating in the league.

“My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is knowledge and I will spread it”, Akhtar replied when asked whether he was ready to coach Indian bowlers as well.

As a coach, Akhtar hopes to produce a crop of aggressive fast bowlers, who will be express and talkative, something which is missing from the currently playing speedsters.

I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones, who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot.

Akhtar has always been very open about his love affair with India. Recently, the star said that if his biopic is made, he would like Salman Khan to play his role. He has also worked in India as a commentator and is friends with a number of Indian cricketers, both during his playing days and now.

The fast bowler doesn’t seem to be on good terms with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and hence the talks of coaching other teams. He had earlier expressed the desire to run cricket in the country like in India and South Africa.

Do you wish to see Shoaib Akhtar coaching Pakistani or Indian bowlers? Let us know in the comments.