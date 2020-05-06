Tecno’s Affordable Spark 5 Air Features a Huge 7-Inch Display

Soon after releasing the entry-level Tecno Spark 5, the Chinese phone maker has released a new variant aimed for those who prefer more screen real-estate. The Spark 5 Air shares a similar design to the Spark 5 but has a larger 7-inch display and fewer camera lenses at the back.

Design and Display

The Tecno Spark 5 Air almost blurs the line with tablets with its massive 7-inch LCD panel. Unfortunately, the screen resolution is still 720p which may be too low for some people, and it has a teardrop notch this time around instead of the punch-hole cutout.

The camera module’s design is identical to the Spark 5, but there are only 2 lenses this time around next to a quad-LED unit. The circular fingerprint sensor is still present at the back.

Internals and Storage

The phone’s chipset has not been revealed yet, but it has a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Needless to say, the computational resources on the handset are limited but it is fair given the price tag. There is also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The device boots the Lite version of Android 10 known as the Android 10 Go Edition with HiOS 6.0 skin on top.

Cameras

The 2MP macro lens and depth-sensing lens have been removed, and the setup only includes a 13MP main sensor alongside a secondary shooter with AI features. Fortunately, the ability to record 1080p videos is still there.

The front camera inside the teardrop notch is an 8MP shooter with its own dual-LED flash unit beside the earpiece. Something we don’t see in most Smartphones these days.

Battery and Pricing

Despite being a larger device, the battery capacity is, oddly, still 5,000 mAh which promises to deliver 11 hours of web browsing and 14 hours of video playback.

There is no official word on pricing yet, but we will update you as soon as it is revealed so stay tuned.

Tecno Spark 5 Air Specifications