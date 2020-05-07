Multan Sultans owner, Ali Tareen, and Kolkata Knight Riders CEO, Venky Mysore, have expressed their interest in investing in England’s new tournament, The Hundred.
The 100-ball tournament will now be inaugurated next year after its postponement this summer due to COVID-19. The delay is likely to result in a loss of £380 million ($470 million) to the England Cricket Board (ECB), which could help change its stance over private investment in the league. Earlier, the ECB had rejected the idea of foreigners involved with the teams.
ECB Chief Executive, Tom Harrison, has also hinted at a change in the policy due to the financial fallout, adding that they could explore such opportunities now.
Talking to ESPNCricinfo, Tareen expressed his desire to invest in Hampshire-based Southern Brave, if the opportunity arises. Explaining the reason behind this, he said the owners should have some links with the team they are investing in.
I’m a Hampshire boy who loves Hampshire cricket. I see it as a way to benefit the counties, so they get more money. If someone with no connections owns a side, they wouldn’t give a hoot about counties. Why would they? Someone like me, who’s an actual Hampshire fan, sees the real attraction of external investment as my opportunity to help Hampshire.
With Multan Sultans finishing on top of the table in the now-postponed PSL, Tareen believes that his connections with coaches such as Andy Flower, Azhar Mehmood, Nathan Leamon, etc. would help Southern Brave succeed.
With more franchise teams looking to expand, such as the Kings XI Punjab, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi, there would be plenty of potential investors looking to get their stakes in The Hundred. Any foreign involvement, however, will need to be approved by the ECB and the counties.
Ali Tareen is the son of Our one and only Mr Tareen. He will invest billions in buying this team and the money will come from the illegal Sugar profits that are in billions.
Anyway NAB is sleeping and these billionaires are enjoying after looting the public.
____
History Lesson:
Do the people of Pakistan know that around 130 Years ago Britishers made one rule that no Farmer of Punjab or Sindh will ever process the sugar. They made this rule after some farmers tried mutiny against British and British tried to take away the rights to those farmers.
This rule still exists. “No Farmer can set up any sugar unit in Punjab and Sindh” as Sugar licensces are controlled by Some families.
Do the people of Pakistan know that Tareen family now owns half of all Sugar processing licenses of Pakistan?.
Shame on all those who give publicity to this Sugar and Food Mafias.