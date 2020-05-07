Following Toyota & Honda, Hyundai Increases Prices

The local auto industry has been reeling from the impact of coronavirus with multiple companies halting their operations completely which has brought the whole industry to a virtual standstill. The situation has worsened with the rupee weakening against the dollar, which has forced the automakers to increase their prices.

Initially, Road Prince announced an increase in the prices of their bikes, followed by Toyota and recently, it was Honda that announced a hike. Now, Hyundai-Nishat has announced an increase in the prices of their H-100 pickup due to the devaluation of the rupee.

In a letter written to its dealerships, the company has said that while they are grateful for the team efforts in making the pickup a success, they launched the Porter H-100 at an introductory price but have had to increase their prices.

You can see the new prices below:

Model Current Price (PKR) Price Increase (PKR) New Price (PKR) Porter H-100 Deckless 2,409,000 50,000 2,459,000 Porter H-100 Flat Deck 2,429,000 50,000 2,479,000 Porter H-100 High Deck 2,449,000 50,000 2,499,000

These prices are effective from 6th May 2020 and these prices are ex-factory.

