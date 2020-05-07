Google Announces Web Vitals for Chrome

Google has been working endlessly to provide web developers with tools to improve loading times and the overall web browsing experience. While tools such as Lighthouse, PageSpeed Insights, and Chrome DevTools already exist, Google has announced a new initiative to simplify things.

Google’s new Web Vitals tool aims to provide developers and website owners a unified set of metrics and stats to disentangle the landscape. Known as Core Web Vitals, the tool will help developers easily keep track of metrics that matter most.

Core Web Vitals applies to all web pages and will surface on all of Google’s tools as well. These take into account the loading experience, interactivity, and visual stability of a web page.

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) measures loading times, First Input Delay (FID) measures page responsiveness and user experience on their first visit, and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) measures visual stability. Google will also help developers easily access and quickly report on these vitals by adding them to their existing tools. The chart below details the availability of these, and other tools.

The search engine giant has promised annual updates for Core Web Vitals and regular improvements over time. Developers will also be notified about upcoming changes so they can stay up to date.