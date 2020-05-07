Govt Cancels All Board Exams & Announces New Marking System

The federal government has announced to cancel all examinations of secondary and higher secondary classes, due to the fear of coronavirus.

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood, announced this in a joint press conference with the federal cabinet in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

Mehmood said that for the government, the health and safety of students and honorable teachers is the priority. It cannot take any decision which puts their lives in danger.

It was, therefore, decided to cancel examinations for 9th, matric, first-year, and second-year students for the educational year 2019-20. All students will be promoted to the next classes based on average marking system keeping their past performances in view.

He further announced that educational institutions across the country will remain closed till July 15. As per the previous decision, schools were supposed to reopen on June 1, but some provinces were reluctant to open schools this early as the coronavirus case curve is steeply rising upwards.

He said that it was a mutual decision taken during a video conferencing with all provincial education ministers.

It is a developing story, will be updated accordingly.