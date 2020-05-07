IT Ministry Forwards Smartphones Manufacturing Summary to ECC

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has forwarded a summary to incentivize smartphones assembly in the country, to ultimately boost manufacturing in Pakistan.

Summary was forwarded to Cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), that may or may not approve the recommendations.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque said that locally produced smartphone availability and affordability is his Ministry’s top priority for growth of telecom sector and achieving high mobile broadband penetration in the country.

He further observed that beginning with assembly, it was indispensable for the country to build local smartphone manufacturing capability with the objective of increasing foreign direct investment in the country.

Minister said that Pakistan could save foreign exchange on smartphone imports, if assembly is done locally. Additionally, down the line, Pakistan could also earn foreign exchange through export focused local smart phone manufacturing.

Minister said that move will also create employment opportunities for our people while promoting growth of related support industries within the country like packaging material and smartphone accessories etc.