Microsoft Launches Surface Go 2 & Surface Book 3

Soon after Apple’s release of its latest MacBook Pro, Microsoft has also unveiled two new surface devices for the masses. However, unlike Apple, Microsoft has also released an affordable option, the Surface Go 2, which starts at only $400.

Microsoft also released the top of the line Surface Book 3, which, as always, is maxed-out on specifications though for no small price. Let’s have a look.

Surface Go 2

Microsoft’s newest affordable 2-in-1 has a 10.5-inch display with smaller bezels compared to 2018’s Surface Go. The bezels are not nearly as slim as the iPad Pro but it is nice to see a cut down especially at this price point. It has a sleek new keyboard, but also retains support for the older Surface Go keyboard so buyers don’t need to spend on the new one in case they have the original.

There is a 5MP 1080p camera tucked in the top bezel alongside a dual-microphone array for video calls. The camera app lets you scan documents, notebooks, and more. The new Surface Pen improves the studying, drawing, and note taking experience.

As for ports, there is a microSDXC port on the left and the Surface Connect port (for charging and docking), one USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack on the right.

As always, there are multiple configurations for internals and different prices for each. The specifications may not be the most powerful, but that is fair since the main purpose of the Surface Go lineup is portability and multi-tasking on the go.

Configuration 1

Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y

Intel UHD Graphics 615

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage (expandable via a MicroSD slot)

$399

Configuration 2

Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y

Intel UHD Graphics 615

8GB RAM

128GB SSD storage (expandable via a MicroSD slot)

$549

Configuration 3

Intel 8th Gen Core M3

Intel UHD Graphics 615

8GB RAM

128GB SSD storage (expandable via a MicroSD slot)

$629

Surface Book 3

The Surface lineup is known for not cutting any corners as it maxes out on all specifications and this year is no exception. The new Surface Book 3 is Microsoft’s most powerful laptop ever, which boasts a 50% performance improvement over the previous generation with 17.5 hours of battery life.

Just like the Surface Go 2, the Surface Book 3 is also a 2-in-1 with a detachable touch-screen that comes in 13-inch and 15-inch variants. However, there is no Surface Pen support since the Surface Book is more of a laptop powerhouse for professionals and less of a multi-tasking tablet for casual use.

For connectivity, the laptop has two USB-A ports, a single USB-C port with USB Power Delivery 3.0 support, a full-size UHS-II SD card reader, and a Surface Connect port similar to the Surface Go.

As always, there is top-notch hardware on-board including Intel’s 10th generation Core i5/i7 CPUs, Nvidia’s GTX 1650 GPUs all the way up to RTX 3000s, terabytes of Microsoft’s fastest SSDs, 32GB RAMs and more. The configurations are given below.

Configuration 1

13.5-inch screen

Intel 10th-Gen Quad-Core Core i5

Intel Iris Plus GPU

$1599

Configuration 2

13.5-inch screen

Intel 10th-Gen Quad-Core Core i5

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q

$1999

Configuration 3

15-inch screen

Intel 10th-Gen Quad-Core Core i7

Nvidia GeForce GTX GTX 1660Ti

$2299

Configuration 4

15-inch screen

Intel 10th-Gen Quad-Core Core i7

Nvidia GeForce Quadro RTX 3000 GPU

$3499

The Surface Book 3 and the Surface Go 2 are set to go on sale on May 21 in the US and an international release will follow in the coming weeks.