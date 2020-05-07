PIA Signs a Long-term Partnership Deal With a Spanish Company

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has inked a partnership contract with a Spanish travel technology company, Amadeus. Under the agreement, the national flag carrier will have full access to Amadeus’ global travel seller network.

The long-term partnership between PIA and Amadeus opens new prospects of growth in the future for the national airline.

The agreement enables all Amadeus-connected agencies across the world to book PIA’s full suite of domestic and international inventory through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CE), Arshad Malik, released an official statement on Wednesday in this regard. He said that the partnership with the Spanish travel technology giant will help PIA achieve its expansion targets.

Especially in the current environment, when there is so much uncertainty, a strong partner like Amadeus gives us the technology and distribution capabilities we need to reach our expansion targets.

PIA chief’s remarks were directed at the current situation of the aviation sector due to COVID-19 lockdown all over the world.

As of now, air traffic in almost all countries, including Pakistan, is suspended. The national airline, nonetheless, is running a relief flight operation to bring back Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries.