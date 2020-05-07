President Islamic University Buys a Rs. 300k iPhone Using University Funds

Misusing public funds is a common thing in our country. It is no longer news when politicians and higher-ups of government institutions fill their own pockets from the hard-earned money of taxpayers.

When people related to education do this, it becomes unbearable. One such incident took place in the International Islamic University, Islamabad, where an Additional Director of the institution bought a brand new iPhone worth over Rs. 3 lac from the university fund.

ALSO READ

Wheat Worth Rs. 7 Billion Stolen From a Warehouse in Sindh

According to the notice, Asif Kamal, Addl. Director (Electrical) purchased an iPhone worth Rs. 312,080 from Rs. 300,000 issued to him by the Purchase and Stores Section. The remaining Rs. 12,080 were to be reimbursed to Asif Kamal, the notice read.

The matter has become a hot topic on social media with users bashing the President for misusing the funds. Although the notice is from 2019, however, it has sparked a wave of anger among the Twitterati. Here’s the notification of the transaction:

President Islamic University gets an Iphone worth 3 lac 12 thousand out of university fund. Education is expensive, sad to see a uni President enjoying funds of a uni to get himself a gold colored Iphone pic.twitter.com/LFnBW0wgTg — Adeel Raja (@adeelraja) May 5, 2020

Students have to pay thousands in university fees only to be used for purchasing such extravagant items for the personal use of the top officials.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.