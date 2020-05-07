Prime Minister Imran Khan Announces to Open Small Businesses

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to open small businesses and markets all across the country from Saturday.

The decision was made during Thursday’s National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting in Islamabad, attended by all four chief ministers and concerned federal ministers and authorities.

Following the meeting, the federal cabinet held a press conference, briefing the committee decisions.

ALSO READ

Punjab to Relax Lockdown Restrictions on May 9

The committee deliberated upon the recommendations of the Command and Operation Authority chaired by the Planning Minister Asad Umar. It discussed SOPs related reopening of businesses and transport.

The federal government has decided to relax lockdown restrictions. However, it will be a phased process and only small businesses will be allowed to operate across the country given the implementation of safety guidelines.

ALSO READ

KP is the Only Province Following WHO Guidelines to Accurately Report COVID-19 Deaths

Allowed businesses and sectors will operate from Sehr till 5 am in the evening. Further, all shops will remain closed for two days a week.

NCC decided not to restore train operations and road transport as of yet. Moreover, domestic flight operations will also remain closed for at least another week. The decisions will be reviewed in the next NCC meeting.

Earlier, PM Imran announced lifting the lockdown in phases, saying that it was indispensable as laborers, ordinary people, and small businesses were suffering.

The premier, however, urged people to take responsibility, and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. He said people and all industries allowed to operate must adhere to health guidelines.

It is a developing story, will be updated accordingly.