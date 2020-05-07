Punjab to Relax Lockdown Restrictions on May 9

The government of Punjab has reportedly decided to ease lockdown after the restrictions are decreased on May 9.

The provincial government has decided to partially open businesses in the province to keep the economy going. In view of this decision, textile, steel, and auto part shops will be allowed to operate for six hours a day. However, shopkeepers have been directed to strictly follow SOPs while dealing with the public. Any violation will result in the closure of the shop(s).

Moreover, parks and jogging tracks will also open to the public. Children, however, will not be allowed to take rides and swings for quite some time.

The announcement was made on Wednesday ahead of the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

The meeting convened to decide on the future of the coronavirus lockdown in the country was presided by the Planning Minister Asad Umar in Islamabad. Chief Ministers from all provinces attended via video link.

The decision seems to be good for the economy, but it will have serious repercussions if safety standards are not strictly followed. As far as the coronavirus situation in Punjab is concerned, the province has reported the highest number of cases (9,077) for COVID-19 with 175 deaths.