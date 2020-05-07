Researcher Close to Major Coronavirus Breakthrough Shot to Death in the US

A 37-year-old Pennsylvania-based medical professor said to be on the verge of a major breakthrough in understanding the cellular mechanism underlying COVID-19 was shot and killed over the weekend.

Bing Liu, a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, was found dead inside his home in Ross Township, north of Pittsburgh.

According to the Ross Police Department, Bing Liu received multiple gunshot wounds to head, neck, torso, and extremities that proved fatal.

An hour after discovering Bing Liu’s body, Ross Police Department found another dead body, identified as Hao Gu, 46, in a parked car less than a mile away from the residence of the Pennsylvania-based medical professor.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that both men knew each other. Investigators are of the view that Hao Gu killed Bing Liu in the latter’s home before taking his own life in his car.

Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp at the Ross Police Department has said there is little evidence to claim that Bing Liu was killed for his work at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

We have found zero evidence that this tragic event has anything to do with employment at the University of Pittsburgh, any work being conducted at the University of Pittsburgh, and the current health crisis affecting the United States and the world.

The University of Pittsburgh has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Bing Liu.

The university is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and admired colleague. The University extends its deepest sympathies to Liu’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Members of the Pittsburgh School of Medicine have vowed to complete Bing Liu’s work.

We pledge to complete Bing Liu’s research to pay homage to his scientific excellence. Bing was on the verge of making very significant findings toward understanding the cellular mechanisms that underlie SARS-COV-2 disease and the cellular basis of the following complications.

Bing Liu had earned a Ph.D. in computational science from the National University of Singapore. He worked as a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University before becoming a research associate at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

Bing Liu was an excellent mentor and prolific researcher who had authored more than 30 papers focusing on systems biology.

