Situation Report: Pakistan Reports 1,523 New Cases, 38 Deaths in 24 Hours

Pakistan added record new coronavirus positive cases as 1,523 new patients were added to the tally in a single day yesterday. Punjab shared the most number of new cases with 657 positive corona virus cases while Sindh recorded 451 new cases during the reported period.

38 patients died of coronavirus related complications during last 24 hours, down from 40 deaths that were reported a day ago.

It must be noted that Pakistan also tested record number of samples as capacity crossed 12,000 tests per day for the first time since the emergence of outbreak in the country.

Hospitalizations increased around 10% to 4,960, up from 4,405 a day ago. Similarly the number of critical patients also grew from 163 a day ago to 181 yesterday; with another 45 patients on ventilator.

6,464 patients were marked as recovered and discharged from the hospital.

AJK 76 00 80 00 00
Balochistan 1,659 164 793 22 01
GB 388 02 128 03 00
Islamabad 521 36 1,022 04 00
KP 3,712 213 1,422 203 09
Punjab 9,077 657 5,080 175 19
Sindh 8,640 451 3,671 157 09
Total 24,073 1,523 12,196 564 38

 

