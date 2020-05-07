Situation Report: Pakistan Reports 1,523 New Cases, 38 Deaths in 24 Hours

Pakistan added record new coronavirus positive cases as 1,523 new patients were added to the tally in a single day yesterday. Punjab shared the most number of new cases with 657 positive corona virus cases while Sindh recorded 451 new cases during the reported period.

38 patients died of coronavirus related complications during last 24 hours, down from 40 deaths that were reported a day ago.

It must be noted that Pakistan also tested record number of samples as capacity crossed 12,000 tests per day for the first time since the emergence of outbreak in the country.

Hospitalizations increased around 10% to 4,960, up from 4,405 a day ago. Similarly the number of critical patients also grew from 163 a day ago to 181 yesterday; with another 45 patients on ventilator.

6,464 patients were marked as recovered and discharged from the hospital.

More in below table and graphs: