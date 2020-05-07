The Amazfit BIP Lite 1S is only $52

Xiaomi’s watchmaker sub-brand Huami has been teasing an upcoming affordable smartwatch for a while and now it has finally arrived. The Amazfit Bip Lite 1S is rich with convenient smart features, has a comfortable fit, and it starts at only $52.

Just like the others in the Bip lineup, the Lite 1S also has a square-shaped dial similar to the Apple Watch. The dial has a 1.28-inch always-on display that is protected by a 2.5D curved gorilla glass.

The Bip Lite 1S can unlock Xiaomi Smartphones though it is compatible with both iPhones and Android phones. It can show notifications for calls, messages, emails, weather, etc and also has a variety of fitness modes including outdoor and indoor running, cycling, climbing, swimming, and more.

There is IP68 water and dust resistance rating as well which means that the watch can resist being 50 meters deep underwater, making it ideal for swimming. There is also a barometer and a compass, a heart rate sensor, a GPS, and NFC support for quick payments.

The 200 mAh battery under the hood makes sure the watch can last up to 30 days in watch-only mode and 22 hours with constant GPS usage.

The Amazfit Bip Lite 1S will go for sale in China for $52 on 8th May and an international release is expected a few weeks later.