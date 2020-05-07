Vivo Launches the Affordable Y91D With 6.22″ Display & 4000 mAh Battery

The budget-friendly Vivo Y91D is now available across Pakistan, aiming at the entry level segment for a price of Rs. 16,999.

Design & Display

A 6.22-inch Halo FullView Display gives Y91D an enjoyable viewing experience with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%, even higher than its predecessor. The phone also supports hand gesture controls making the devices easier to use.

Y91D adopts a stylish back-cover gloss painting process that blends colors together for an interesting effect. The phone is available in three colors; Fusion Black, Ocean Blue and Sunset Red.

It sports an octa-core SoC, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of Internal storage expandable via MicroSD card.

Y91D uses AI photo algorithms for its camera to automatically deliver facial enhancements, saving you the trouble of manually adjusting beautification levels.

To power the internals there is a 4030mAh battery which should be enough to last through a full day easily.

Y91D runs on Funtouch OS 4.5.

Pricing & Availability:

The Vivo Y91D is now available in Pakistan for the retail price of Rs. 16,999 with 32GB Internal Storage. The phone comes with 1-year official warranty and 15 days free replacement policy.

Special offer for Zong Customers:

If you’re using the Zong 4G SIM card in the slot 1, you will also get 12GB Zong Mobile Internet for free. (2GB Data per month for 6 months).

Key Specifications: