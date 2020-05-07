Wasim Akram Finally Speaks Out After Disrespectful Claims Against His Career & Family

There has been plenty of debate about Wasim Akram’s role in match-fixing during his playing days. A number of former cricketers have slammed the Sultan of Swing for his corruption in the gentleman’s game.

The legendary fast bowler has hit back at the ‘negative people’ saying they use his name to gain popularity, which depresses him.

I get depressed when I hear such negative things about me. I retired from cricket 17 years ago but people still take my name to further their interests.

Akram, who is considered among the greatest fast bowlers of all time, has said that he will continue to ignore such people because he doesn’t have time for negativity in life.

I have always ignored such people and will continue to do so in the future because I don’t have time for negative people in my life.

A few days back, former captain, Aamer Sohail bashed him for ensuring Pakistan didn’t win another World Cup after 1992. According to him, before every World Cup, schemes and propagandas took place to make him the captain.

Another former cricketer, Ata-ur-Rehman has claimed that Akram destroyed his cricketing career. He said that the star fast-bowler asked him to change his statement before the Justice Qayyum Commission on match-fixing.

Former PCB Chairman, Khalid Mehmood, had claimed that if Ata-ur-Rehman didn’t change his statement, Wasim Akram could have been in huge trouble.

Sarfaraz Nawaz has also criticized him for his gambling, saying the whole Akram family was involved in gambling.

