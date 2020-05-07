World Bank to Help Pakistan Develop A New Non-Formal Education Model

World Bank has decided to help Pakistan in formulating a non-formal education model aiming to impart basic literacy, labor market, and life skills to the uneducated and illiterate children, youth, and young adults in Punjab and Sindh.

This model will be based on similar initiatives for out-of-school children that are supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), USAID, and UNICEF. These agencies will assist the World Bank in implementing the proposed model. The project is also in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In Pakistan, primary schools do not admit children aged 8 or more and they find it difficult to enter the formal primary education process.

Under this non-formal education model, out-of-school children at primary school age – 8 to 10 years – and secondary school age – 10 to 16 years – will be admitted to Accelerated Learning Programs (ALPs). The ALPs will include curricula, corresponding teaching and learning materials, and systems for training and assessment.

The World Bank program will allow children to attain primary education in just 1,250 hours against the different non-formal educational models that usually take between 24 to 36 months. Upon completion of the program, students will be able to take the class fifth school-leaving examination and obtain a class fifth certificate.

Literacy Department (LD) from Punjab and School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) from Sindh have been directed to carry out a survey of out-of-school children and launch enrollment and awareness campaigns in both provinces.