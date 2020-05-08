Detailed Judgement Clarifies Umar Akmal Has No Chance of Playing Cricket Earlier

The detailed judgment of Umar Akmal’s ban has been submitted by Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, Justice (R) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to the judgment, Umar Akmal will be eligible to resume cricketing activities from 19th February 2023.

The troubled cricketer has been charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated events.

ALSO READ

A Timeline of Umar Akmal’s Career of Offenses

Here’s what the verdict reads:

“It appears that he (Umar Akmal) is not prepared to show remorse, seek apology, and make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code, Article 2.4.4, rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him.

As far as Charge No.1 is concerned, I do not see any circumstances to mitigate the nature of the offence, particularly, when the participant has not cooperated with the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the investigating team.

In view of the admission of the participant that he failed to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, the details of the approaches and invitations extended to him without unnecessary delay. The charge as framed is proved and the participant has rendered himself liable to be punished for breach of Article 2.4.4.

Charge No.2, breach of Article 2.4.4 of the Code by failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department of the PCB, full details of the approaches and invitations received by you to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code in respect of matches in PSL 2020.

ALSO READ

Former Cricketer Exposes How Umar Akmal Tried to Force Him into Match-Fixing

It is also admitted by him that he failed to report the approaches and invitation to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, as required by the PCB Code, Article 2.4.4. In view of the above charge as framed, stood proven and the participant has rendered himself to be punished under Article 6.2 of the PCB Code”.

Umar Akmal was suspended ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on 20th February, which is the reason why his 3-year ban will end exactly three years after the suspension date.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.