EU Announces 150 Million Euro Package to Support Pakistan’s Fight Against COVID-19

Ambassador of the European Union delegation to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. She reiterated the European Union's support to Pakistan's COVID-19 response, with a dedicated €150M package to address health & socio-economic impact.

She said that the EU had allocated 150 million Euros to support Pakistan in its efforts to contain COVID-19.

Prime Minister Imran and Ambassador Kaminara discussed how Pakistan and the EU could further benefit from a stronger political partnership in light of the political, economic and security developments.

The Ambassador presented details of the Covid-19 package that the EU had put together to support Pakistan. The package includes short- and medium-term response to the emerging health crisis in Pakistan.

It also seeks to strengthen the preparedness of Pakistani people for the social and economic impact of the pandemic, with a specific focus on the most vulnerable. The package is in addition to EU members co-funding of lending and operational capacity of multilateral institutions, currently assisting Pakistan.

“A long-standing friend and partner of Pakistan, the European Union stands side by side with Pakistan as the country faces the extraordinary challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ambassador Kaminara.

The prime minister briefed the ambassador about the government’s vision and action to fight Covid-19. He expressed satisfaction on the growing momentum in Pakistan-EU bilateral relations. Furthermore, different steps were discussed to deepen the Pakistan-EU partnership in all its dimensions.