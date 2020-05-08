EU Announces 150 Million Euro Package to Support Pakistan’s Fight Against COVID-19

Ambassador of the European Union delegation to Pakistan, Androulla Kaminara, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. She reiterated the European Union’s support to Pakistan’s COVID-19 response, with a dedicated €150M package to address health & socio-economic impact.
She said that the EU had allocated 150 million Euros to support Pakistan in its efforts to contain COVID-19.
Prime Minister Imran and Ambassador Kaminara discussed how Pakistan and the EU could further benefit from a stronger political partnership in light of the political, economic and security developments.
The Ambassador presented details of the Covid-19 package that the EU had put together to support Pakistan. The package includes short- and medium-term response to the emerging health crisis in Pakistan.
It also seeks to strengthen the preparedness of Pakistani people for the social and economic impact of the pandemic, with a specific focus on the most vulnerable. The package is in addition to EU members co-funding of lending and operational capacity of multilateral institutions, currently assisting Pakistan.
“A long-standing friend and partner of Pakistan, the European Union stands side by side with Pakistan as the country faces the extraordinary challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ambassador Kaminara.
The prime minister briefed the ambassador about the government’s vision and action to fight Covid-19. He expressed satisfaction on the growing momentum in Pakistan-EU bilateral relations. Furthermore, different steps were discussed to deepen the Pakistan-EU partnership in all its dimensions.
Tons of money being received from all over the world. Where is it? Only a few people even got the “huge” amount of 12000 rupees that they announced; most deserving people didn’t even get a response after applying. And now that thing is over too. By now the govt was supposed to provide free masks, gloves and sanitizers to every household, and highly subsidized treatment in every govt hospital with all facilities. Instead, govt hospitals are in worst conditions ever. What is the govt. even doing with all that money?
Sub Mill K EiD Manayenge :
Awam Piss Rahi hai & Death Ho Jeyegi