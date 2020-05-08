Floor Prices Increase Across Punjab Due to Wheat Shortage

According to media reports, the flour prices in Punjab have been hiked by the flour mill owners due to the increase in the prices of wheat.

Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, Chairman, Punjab Flour Mills Association, whilst announcing the hike, said that the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has been increased by Rs. 40 and will now cost Rs. 840.

He said that the hike was due to the increase in wheat prices and that, “These prices will be applicable across the Punjab province.” He claimed that they weren’t allowed to buy wheat nor was it being provided to them by the government quota. He said, “We are facing shortage of wheat stocks.”

It is important to point out that on 27th March, Khusro Bakhtiar, the former Federal Minister for National Food Security had claimed that there was no shortage of flour and the government had more than enough wheat to meet the demand.

He had said that a mapping process had been carried out by the government under which food commodities would be sent across the country, wherever needed.

He said, “If there is any shortage for the time being then it is due to flour stocks piled by masses.” He claimed that people were hoarding three flour bags, when they only needed one bag.