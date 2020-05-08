Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Hosts Inaugural FM Connect Digital With Global Thought Leaders

In cognizance of the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for a multi-stakeholder global perspective and approach to address it, Foreign Minister Qureshi introduces FM Connect Digital: The Thought Leaders series.

The FM Connect Thought Leader platform will see the Foreign Minister hosting a diversity of round table digital discussions with intellectuals, writers, academics, thinkers, and researchers across the globe.

For the inaugural FM Connect digital session, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi invited four global thought leaders for a discussion premised on Post Covid-19 realities on the global geopolitical and socio-economic landscape.

These thought leaders included:

Dr. William Ury, co-founder of Harvard University’s Program on Negotiation and one of the world’s leading experts on negotiation. He is currently a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Harvard Negotiation Project and a bestselling, award-winning author.

Professor Kishore Mahbubani, a Singaporean Diplomat and an Academic, former president of the United Nations Security Council and is a Distinguished Fellow at the Asia Research Institute (ARI), National University of Singapore (NUS).

Dr. Kevin P Gallagher, professor of Global Development Policy at Boston University’s Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies, where he directs the Global Development Policy Center.

Dr. Adil Najam, the inaugural Dean of the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University.

FM Connect is part of the Foreign Minister’s Public Diplomacy initiative.