Meizu 17 & 17 Pro Affordable Flagships Launched With Tiny Punch-Holes & 90Hz Displays

Following the flagship trend, Meizu, a Chinese consumer electronics company, has launched its 2020 flagship series with a vanilla and pro model dubbed the Meizu 17 and Meizu 17 Pro.

The Smartphones come with top-notch specifications at a reasonable price, taking on the expensive flagships on the market. However, smartphones are only available in China for now. Their global availability has not been confirmed as of now.

Design and Display

Staying true to the minimalistic design approach, Meizu has slimmed down the bezels on both smartphones. They come with a simple punch-hole design upfront and feature advanced CoF packaging technology to increase the screen to body ratio. The switch to using a punch-hole seems a rather disappointing one as Meizu’s own implimentation (in previous flagships) of the front camera was far more practical.

At the back, Meizu 17 and 17 Pro feature a quad-sensor camera setup horizontally arranged. The standard Meizu 17 comes in three colors, i.e., Black, Dark Green, and White. The Pro model, on the other hand, comes in a premium ceramic body in white, black, and light green colors.

The duo sports a 6.6-inch custom Samsung AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 92.2 percent screen to body ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 90Hz high refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Internals and Storage

As for the innards, the smartphones are driven by the flagship 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 5G chipset. The vanilla Meizu 17 sports 8GB RAM onboard with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In contrast, the Pro model boasts a new-age LPDDR5 standard and UFS 3.1 as standard in all variants.

On the software front, they run on Flyme 8.1 flavored Android 10.

Cameras

The main difference between both smartphones is the camera specifications. Meizu 17 comes with a quad-sensor rear camera setup featuring a 64MP Sony IMX686 f/1.8 primary lens joined by 12MP f/1.9 portrait lens, a 5MP dedicated f/1.9 macro lens, and a 118° 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens.

The Pro model has the same primary lens; however, on top of it, it features an 8MP f/2.4 79mm telephoto lens, the brand-new Sony IMX616 32MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and Samsung S5K33D 3D depth-sensing lens.

On the front, both smartphones feature a 20 MP camera for selfies.

Battery and Pricing

The smartphones pack a 4500mAh battery 30W Super mCharge fast charging technology that can charge up to 56% in half an hour. The Pro model also comes with the Super Wireless mCharge 27W charging solution.

Meizu 17

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM – $523

8GB RAM + 256GB ROM – $565

Meizu 17 Pro

8GB RAM + 128GB ROM – $607

12GB RAM + 256GB ROM – $664

Meizu 17 and 17 Pro Specifications