Pakistan Dairy Association Asks Govt for Tax Relief

Pakistan Dairy Association has requested the government for relief in taxation matters to make the industry more competitive with the informal sector.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired a meeting at the Finance Division with the members of the Pakistan Dairy Association via video link.

The representatives of the Dairy Association discussed issues the industry has been facing in recent years and put forth suggestions that could help the industry flourish and expand its base in the near future.

They particularly requested relief in taxation matters.

The Adviser said that he is aware of the importance of the industry and the foremost objective of the current government is to support businesses and provide employment. The Adviser directed that a special committee may be formed under the chairmanship of Secretary Finance with representatives from FBR and the Dairy Industry.

This committee shall give its report within a fortnight and will provide information/data regarding the profit and loss situation of the dairy business across the country, the current rate of utilization of its full capacity and future possibilities of growth, the cost of relief requested for the government, the overall implications of the relief measures for the industry’s growth, institutional arrangements that could help in the discharge of their liabilities any other factors that should be considered.

The Adviser said that the government shall consider the requests of the Dairy Association with an open mind after reviewing all the facts and related data that could help in taking the best decision in favor of the economy and well being of the people.