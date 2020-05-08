Pakistani Transgender Included in the List of Most Successful Trans Persons for 2020

Pink News, a UK based online magazine, has declared Pakistani transgender Aisha Mughal as one of the most successful transgender worldwide for the year 2020.

Aisha Mughal made history earlier this year by becoming the first transgender person ever to represent any country at the United Nations.

Aisha was a part of Pakistan’s delegation that attended the UN Convention on Elimination of all Kinds of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) Committee in Geneva in February.

Woke up to this news article today. Feeling happy to make my country proud in the international arena. @mohrpakistan under the leadership of @ShireenMazari1 and @RabiyaJaveri is taking several initiatives to mainstream Transgender community and have set an example for the world pic.twitter.com/dxbmyi2jRj — Aisha Mughal (@_aishamughal) May 8, 2020

For those unfamiliar, Aisha Mughal is a Transgender Rights Expert and Focal Person at the Ministry of Human Rights. She has been actively advocating for the empowerment, health, and rights of the transgender community in Pakistan.

In addition to that, Aisha Mughal is a qualified researcher with M.Phil and BBA degrees from COMSATS University Islamabad. She is the first Pakistani transgender lecturer and has taught at both Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal Open Universities.

Aisha Mughal as a member of the National Task Force on Transgender played a central role in getting the Transgender Persons (protection of rights) Act 2018 passed by the government.