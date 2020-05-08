PSL’s Live Streaming Contract Allows Gambling and Betting

Pakistan Super League’S (PSL) live streaming rights contract allows promotion, sponsorship, and advertising of gambling, betting, and prediction games in countries where betting is legal.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had awarded the live streaming rights to a foreign company for $1 million for a period of 3 years i.e. 2019-2021. Half of this amount has already been received by the PCB.

Earlier during the 2020 edition of the league, the media partner allowed a UK-based betting website, Bet365, to sublet PSL 5’s live streaming. According to the reports, the development was made without PCB’s prior approval, following which the media rights partner sent a formal apology whereas the betting website stopped streaming the league.

According to the latest reports, the live streaming rights contract involved a clause for betting and gambling. Clause 4.4 (b) of the contract allows conditional permission for betting in countries like England and Australia where there are no restrictions on gambling.

Talking about the matter, PSL Project Executive, Shoaib Naveed, said:

Every country has its own set of laws. In countries such as Australia and England, betting is legal so this form of promotion is allowed. But in Pakistan, such a thing is against the law,

The PSL’s 5th edition was later postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The dates for the resumption of the league have not been finalized yet, however, reports suggest that the PCB is looking to find a window in November this year to adjust the remaining matches.

