Situation Report: Pakistan Adds Record 1,764 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

The graph of daily new cases is going upwards as Pakistan saw another day with record new Coronavirus positive cases. With a total of 1,765 new cases in a single day — up by around 8% or 1,523 new cases a day ago — Punjab alone reported near to 1,000 Coronavirus cases in just 24 hours.

Sindh added 453 cases to the tally, while KP also added its record daily toll of 244 new coronavirus patients in the province. After 3 days of surge, Balochistan added just 64 new cases, down from single day record of 174 cases two days ago.

Number of fatalities reached 594 — as 35 new deaths were reported from across Pakistan in last 24 hours.

Pakistan also reported record recoveries of 1,066 patients — who were tested negative twice for Coronavirus and were discharged from the hospital. Total number of recovered patients reached 7,530.

More details in below table graphs and graphs: