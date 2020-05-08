Situation Report: Pakistan Adds Record 1,764 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Posted 1 min ago by ProPK Staff

The graph of daily new cases is going upwards as Pakistan saw another day with record new Coronavirus positive cases. With a total of 1,765 new cases in a single day — up by around 8% or 1,523 new cases a day ago — Punjab alone reported near to 1,000 Coronavirus cases in just 24 hours.

Sindh added 453 cases to the tally, while KP also added its record daily toll of 244 new coronavirus patients in the province. After 3 days of surge, Balochistan added just 64 new cases, down from single day record of 174 cases two days ago.

Number of fatalities reached 594 — as 35 new deaths were reported from across Pakistan in last 24 hours.

Pakistan also reported record recoveries of 1,066 patients — who were tested negative twice for Coronavirus and were discharged from the hospital. Total number of recovered patients reached 7,530.

More details in below table graphs and graphs:

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours
AJK 78 02 47 00 00
Balochistan 1,725 66 476 24 02
GB 394 06 131 03 00
Islamabad 558 37 1,059 04 00
KP 3,956 244 1,547 209 06
Punjab 10,033 956 5,199 183 08
Sindh 9,0993 453 3,534 171 14
Total 25,837 1,764 11,993 594 30

 

