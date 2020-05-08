Through Thick And Thin: Transworld Home’s Efforts For A Connected Pakistan

‘COVID-19’ or commonly referred to as ‘Corona Virus’ has affected the world adversely. With the unavailability of a vaccine and the absence of any proven treatment, all possible preventive measures are executed to safeguard the infected individuals.

To flatten the curve and control outbreak, some measures including ‘social distancing’ and ‘countrywide lockdowns’ have been initiated across the globe.

Doctors and hospitals around the world are working non-stop to treat the infected patients with different degrees of symptoms from moderate to acute. These are surely unprecedented times and none of us were prepared for this calamity. The ‘internet connectivity’ has been declared as part of ‘essential services’.

The internet traffic in Pakistan has surged 15% amid COVID-19 lockdown, according to Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA). And the ISPs are making all efforts to ensure that during these tough times, everyone stays connected with the world.

There is massive digital adoption across the country e.g. Quranic lessons via Skype, webinars via Zoom, digital classroom concept introduced for e-learning by academia, a surge in payments and money transfers via digital financial services platforms including mobile wallets and online banking, etc.

It has been reported that Zoom (a digital conferencing solution) is growing exponentially from 10 million daily active subscribers to staggering 200 million daily active subscribers in the past few weeks.

As Corporates and SME’s resorting to a true digital lifestyle with most of the staff members operating from home, Transworld Home, a tier-1 operator in Pakistan, has been at the forefront to serve these professionals and households, living up to the standards of the best internet in Pakistan.

To ensure uninterrupted connectivity, the technical support staff of Transworld Home has been operational from day one of the lockdown. Moreover, to facilitate walk-in customers our Customer Service Centers are also operational in Lahore and Islamabad. For customer convenience, Transworld Home has enabled multiple online payment options.

The safety and security of employees and customers are of utmost importance in the prevailing situation. As per the WHO’s guidelines, we ensure that our field staff is well equipped with state-of-the-art PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) as they visit customer premises.

“Our employees and customers’ safety are our utmost priority. Keeping in mind the guidelines provided by WHO and local authorities, we have equipped our staff with the latest in personal protection equipment to ensure maximum safety and to help flatten the curve,” a spokesperson from Transworld Home said.

