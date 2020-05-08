Ufone Offers Best Hybrid Offer For Customers In Just Rs. 9.99

To ensure seamless connectivity round the clock, Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone has provided one of the best hybrid offers at a competitive price.

Prepaid customers can stay connected through calls and Facebook all day by getting 500 minutes to be used across all Ufone & PTCL numbers and 500 MBs for Facebook through which they can surf photos, stream videos, and chat via messenger.

The offer is available in just Rs 9.99 and for activation prepaid customers can simply dial *6060# after which the offer will be valid till the same day midnight. During this time, customers have the freedom to make unlimited calls and avail Facebook data.

This is one of the most cost-effective hybrid offers being provided by any telecom operator in Pakistan with ease of staying connected anytime during 24 hours. Customers with both smart and conventional phones can subscribe to the offer.

The imposition of a strict lockdown has increased everyone’s connectivity needs. People want to stay in touch with their loved ones at least virtually all the time, whether it is through video chats or voice calls. Pakistani telecom operator, Ufone has directly addressed the needs of people by introducing this lucrative offer which promises ample minutes and data.

As a socially responsible organization, Ufone advises all its customers to adopt preventive measures against Coronavirus.

These include washing hands thoroughly and often, with soap, for 20 seconds, avoid shaking hands, especially with those who appear to be ill, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth as much as possible, disinfect shared surfaces, such as doorknobs, bathroom taps, or tabletops, stay home when sick and maintain a distance of at least 1 meter from any individual.

By adopting basic protective measures we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.