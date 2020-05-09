Five $400 Android Phones That Are Better Than iPhone SE 2020

The iPhone SE 2020 is no doubt one of Apple’s most affordable yet powerful phone releases of all time. It features their latest A13 Bionic chip from last year’s iPhone 11 and offers remarkable camera quality in a compact device for $399. It is Apple’s most affordable iPhone yet and is the cheapest new iPhone you can buy.

However, while it does offer great value for money, it also lacks severely in some aspects since it is only an upgraded iPhone 8. Its battery, for one, is only 1800 mAh and the small 4.7-inch display with large bezels can be a deal-breaker for some.

For that reason, we have put together a list of 5 flagship-grade Android phones that offer better value than the iPhone SE 2020, all for $400.

Vivo iQOO Neo 3

Vivo’s iQOO Neo 3 ticks all the boxes for specifications where the iPhone SE 2020 lacks. It has a large 6.57-inch display which is also one of the smoothest, quickest phone displays yet thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate. There is a 4,500 mAh battery equipped with 44W super-fast charging that can fill up the device in less than an hour.

It is currently the best flagship killer phone of 2020 offering the Snapdragon 865 SoC, LPDDR5 RAM, the speedy UFS 3.1, high-end quad cameras for a starting price of just $380.

ALSO READ

Vivo iQOO Neo 3 is the Most Affordable 144Hz Flagship of 2020

Realme X2 Pro

The Realme X2 Pro is a release from late 2019 and is yet another device that offers incredible value for money. It has a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel, which is missing on the Vivo iQOO Neo 3, but buyers will have to sacrifice the 144Hz refresh rate for 90Hz.

This flagship killer is powered by last year’s Snapdragon 855+ and the Adreno 620 GPU that can efficiently handle 90 FPS gaming and the most demanding day to day tasks with ease. There is a 64MP quad-camera at the back and a 4,000 mAh battery with 50W fast charging and all of this can be had for just $390.

ALSO READ

Realme X2 Pro Flagship Launched With Snapdragon 855+ & 90Hz Display

Asus Zenfone 6

Full-screen displays and pop-up cameras started to popularize last year and the Asus Zenfone 6 is one of the few premium phones that offer the feature for cheap.

However, while most full-screen phones have a pop-up front camera, the Zenfone 6’s highlight is its flip camera module that allow the 48MP primary sensor to work as the front camera as well, letting you take the best selfies Smartphones can offer these days. This is paired with the Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 256GB UFS 2.1, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The Asus Zenfone 6 usually goes for over $400 but can be grabbed for less during special offers.

ALSO READ

Asus Zenfone 6 Might Be the Best Value-for-Money Flagship of 2019

Redmi K20 Pro/Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

The Redmi K20 Pro, otherwise known as the Mi 9T Pro, also features a full-screen display with no notches and cutouts but with better aesthetics and an even cheaper asking price.

The K20 Pro is the cheapest Snapdragon 855 phone with a tall 6.39-inch AMOLED display, UFS 2.1, a 48MP main camera capable of recording 4k videos at 60 FPS, and a 4000 mAh battery equipped with 27W fast charging. All of this comes with a starting price of only $300.

ALSO READ

Redmi K20 Pro is the True Flagship Killer of 2019

Honor View 20

Despite being a 2018 release, the Honor View 20 features the same Kirin 980 SoC as Huawei’s top of the line P30 lineup from last year. There is a striking “V” pattern etched into the back glass and a fingerprint sensor since the phone has an LCD instead of an AMOLED panel.

Other than an LCD panel, the phone is packed with high-end specifications such as 256GB UFS memory, 8GB RAM, slow-mo HD videos and 4K videos, and 22.5W fast charging on the 4,000 mAh battery.

The pricing for the Honor View 20 ranges between $380-$400 in different regions.

ALSO READ

Honor V20 With 48MP Rear Camera & Punch Hole Selfie Cam Unveiled

This concludes our list of flagship killer phones for around $400 that knock the iPhone SE 2020 out of the park in terms of value. Prices and specifications may vary from store to store but what’s certain is that all of these phones offer much more for around the same price as the new iPhone SE.

Do you agree with our list? Are there other phones that are better than iPhone SE 2020 for the same price? Let us know in the comments down below.