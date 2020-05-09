Situation Report: Pakistan Adds 1,637 New Cases, 24 Deaths in One Day

Pakistan rebounded after recording 40 and 38 deaths in two consecutive days as it reported 24 deaths during past 24 hours. Pakistan reported a total of 1,637 new cases during the reported time.

Sindh reported highest number of daily increase with 598 new cases, after it achieved 5,000 mark of daily tests that it conducted yesterday. Punjab added 438 new cases while KP recorded 371 new cases to its tally.

Total number of tests done in a day reached 13,000 with Sindh and Punjab both having touched 5,000 tests in a day mark.

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours
AJK 79 01 150 00 00
Balochistan 1,876 151 520 24 00
GB 421 27 128 03 00
Islamabad 609 51 991 04 00
KP 4,327 371 1,459 221 12
Punjab 10,471 438 4,192 191 8
Sindh 9,691 598 5,552 175 4
Total 27,474
1,637
 11,993 418 24

 

