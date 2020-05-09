You Can Now Register Your Car At Home in Islamabad

An important step has been taken to facilitate car registration in Islamabad.

Director Excise Islamabad, Bilal Azam while said that originally teams that are supposed to register a car will now visit the house and register it and apart from this, they will also provide the number plates of the vehicle.

Implementing the vision of PM Imran Khan’s door-to-door service of car registration, Azam said that the team would comprise officials from NADRA and Excise department. He added that interested citizens wouldn’t have to come to the excise office anymore.

The director also said that the citizens need not wait in queues; rather the services would now be one call away which would be set in motion once the lockdown is over.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had also introduced applications that provided 43 different online services to customers. The application helped the residents of Islamabad avoid the hassle of waiting and avail services like E-policing, emergency services, and other necessary certificates. The application can also help in the acquisition of domicile, CNIC, and arms licenses while car registration, payment of token taxations, and the residents wouldn’t have to go to offices for death or birth certificates as well.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.