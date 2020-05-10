Situation Report: Pakistan Reports Lowest Deaths in 10 Days

Pakistan reported its lowest rise in single day deaths due to coronavirus since April 30th, as the new deaths during past 24 hours stood at 21, said the data issued by NCOC.

Numbers also show that death rate is decreasing for past five days in a row, and the number is on constant decline.

It must be noted that epidemiologists consider a peak if death rates continue to remain the same or decline for 14 days. They consider it as a peak and then numbers are likely to start declining in the region.

However, we will have to see for another 10 days — and if deaths remain constant or decline — then a peak will be said to have reached.

Of new deaths, 13 patients were from KP, while another 5 were from Sindh. One patient each from GB, Islamabad and Punjab also died during past 24 hours due to coronavirus related complicaiotns.

New cases, however, rose to a new record of 1,991 as Sindh reported a record rise of 1,080 new cases during a single day. Punjab posted 622 new coronavirus cases during the reported period,

A total of 8,023 patients fully recovered from the virus and were discharged from the hospitals.