Board Exam Policy Will be Finalized This Week

The meeting of all educational boards regarding examinations was inconclusive today and it was decided that a comprehensive policy will be finalized by Friday.

A meeting of all educational boards held through video link was chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Monday.

Soon after the meeting, the minister stated that all board examinations are canceled, however, some of the remaining issues will be addressed by Friday.

The minister took to Twitter on Monday and stated that the Ministry of Education has been in consultation with 29 boards across the country regarding issues of some students arising out of promotion policy.

All Board exams are cancelled. No confusion on that. 80% students have no issues. There are some categories like repeaters or improvers and private students and some others whose issues need to be addressed and will be by Friday https://t.co/Mnwy1Nrgx7 — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) May 11, 2020

Students demand clarifications, especially those who were: giving composite class 12 exam, hoped to do better in 2nd year compared to 1st year, resit exams, and private students. The minister earlier announced to answer all queries on Monday.

However, on Monday, the minister stated

All Board exams are canceled. No confusion on that. 80% of students have no issues. There are some categories like repeaters or improvers and private students and some others whose issues need to be addressed and will be by Friday.

He further said that boards have requested a few more days to finalize recommendations. A comprehensive announcement on all issues will be made by Friday.

The inter-provincial education ministers’ conference last month failed to develop a consensus on the reopening of educational institutions and decided to send the matter to the National Coordinating Committee (NCC).

The provincial governments of Punjab, Balochistan, and Sindh opposed the opening of educational institutions from June 1, however, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supported it.

The three provinces were of the view that the Coronavirus outbreak could worsen and educational institutions should remain closed. In case of disagreement among the provinces, it was decided to decide the matter in the next meeting of the National Coordinating Committee.

The NCC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to keep educational institutions closed till July 15, 2020.