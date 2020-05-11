Dr. Sania Nishtar Disguises Herself in a Burqa for a Surprise Visit at Ehsaas Cash Facility

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar, paid a surprise visit to one of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash facilities in the outskirts of Islamabad on Friday.

Wearing a Burqa, Dr. Sania made the visit to assess the arrangements for the scheme which is a flagship initiative of the PTI government.

Disguised in Burqa, I visited #EhsaasEmergencyCash payment site at Nurpur Shahan to monitor payments to category-3 beneficiaries that began today. It was intended to assess arrangements in terms of quality of services, transparency in payments & adherence to #COVID19 measures. pic.twitter.com/pArG02CQ0j — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) May 8, 2020

Under the initiative, 12 million families across the country are being paid Rs. 12,000 each in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

This visit in disguise was intended to assess the arrangements at the payment site in terms of quality of services, transparency and accuracy in payment system and adherence to the COVID-19 preventive measures.

As of now, Rs. 89.143 billion has been distributed among 7.307 million families identified by the relevant district administrations under category I and II, whereas the payments under category III are currently being made.

The PM aide interacted with the beneficiaries and expressed her satisfaction at the precautionary measures and biometric disbursement services. She also urged the retailers, service providers, and retailers to ensure strict adherence to preventive measures. Talking about her visit, the focal person for social protection said:

Beneficiaries of the program are mainly from the labor class whose means of income are badly affected because of Covid-19 restrictions. I strongly believe that it adds value to policymaking when you go into the field and interact with the people to gain first-hand knowledge. Today’s visit inspired me greatly.

Dr. Sania promised that more such visits will be done to ensure more transparency and improve the quality of the program.

