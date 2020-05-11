Google, Facebook, Microsoft Employees Will Work From Home Until 2021

As the world grapples to recover from the on-going global pandemic, major tech companies around the world are not ready to take any risks. Most of them have detailed that their employees (other than essential employees) will be allowed to work from home for the rest of the year.

According to a recent report by The Information, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, in a meeting, detailed that almost all Google employees will work from home for the rest of 2020. For those who have to join the offices, they can start in June or July, depending on the circumstances. However, all the necessary safety measures will be in place.

Other than this, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Slack, and Zillow have also announced an extension for their work from home policy. Most of them have allowed employees to stay home through September, at the very least.

As far as the safety measures for essential employees are concerned, the companies will ensure regular sanitization of office area, regular temperature checks, compliance with social distancing rules and will inhibit in-person client meetings.

Even though a few companies have extended their work from home policies, for now, it is expected that several will follow. The situation can still get worse if proper precautions are not observed.