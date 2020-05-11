HEC Planning to Reopen Universities for Exams After 31st May

Higher Education Commission (HEC) is considering to reopen universities for examinations despite the Coronavirus pandemic, HEC Chairman, Dr. Tariq Banuri, has confirmed.

While speaking to a news channel, Dr. Banuri said that HEC can approach the government to implement the decision if the Coronavirus situation in Pakistan improves towards the end of May.

On the recommendations of experts, HEC could seek permission from the government to reopen the educational institutes for the examinations.

If the Coronavirus situation continues to deteriorate, HEC could either schedule examinations after 15 July or conduct online examinations. The online examination will assess the students based on research papers, term papers, and assignments.

All these options are under consideration as the HEC has not taken any decision yet. Dr. Tariq Banuri has called a virtual meeting of the VCs of all universities across the country to deliberate on these options before approaching the government.

Last week, the Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mehmood, announced to cancel all board examinations in Pakistan in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. The minister also notified the closure of all colleges and universities till 15 July.