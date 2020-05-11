Nestlé Pakistan Partners with Leading NGOs to Support COVID-19 Affectees

As part of its PKR 100 million commitment to support vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Nestlé Pakistan has partnered with leading non-governmental organizations Shahid Afridi Foundation, Saylani Welfare International Trust, RIZQ, Salman Sufi Foundation, and Akhuwat to support them in their relief activities.

Nestlé Pakistan’s product donation towards government and non-government organizations, includes 4 million servings of milk, iron-fortified dairy products, baby cereals, water, and juices, to be incorporated in ration bags prepared in response to COVID-19 emergency appeals for deserving people across Pakistan.

Talking about the efforts, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “We will be mobilizing relief to food-delivery organizations serving vulnerable families, in the form of product donations to meet the nutritional needs of both affectees and frontline workers during these times.”

“We are glad to have partnered with leading non-profit organizations to support the nation in this time of need,” he added.

Shahid Afridi, Global Chairman Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) said, “Only by working together we can create an impact and make a difference. I am grateful to Nestlé Pakistan for joining hands with SAF’s Donate KaroNa Ration Drive that is running across the country. We have facilitated over 20,000 households and with this partnership, we will be able to cater to more families struggling because of the lockdown.”

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ghazzal, Chief Operating Officer, Saylani Welfare International Trust said, “In times like these, we have united for a common cause. I’m grateful to Nestlé Pakistan for supporting our ration delivery drive in Karachi by donating its dairy products that will address the dietary needs of those affected by this crisis.”

Highlighting Nestlé’s role in supporting the workers associated to the restaurant industry, Qasim Javaid Khan, Co-Founder & CEO of RIZQ said, “I would like to thank Nestlé for coming forward and collaborating with us to support daily wage employees of the restaurant industry who got unemployed due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

Salman Sufi, CEO of Salman Sufi Foundation also acknowledged Nestlé for its support. He said, “Thank you Nestlé Pakistan for stepping up and donating food for 2000 families to #StepUp campaign by Sufi Foundation.”

Acknowledging Nestlé’s support, Dr. Amjad Saqib, CEO Akhuwat said, “The whole nation is standing together to fight the crisis caused by COVID-19, we are honored that Nestlé Pakistan has come forward and contributed its products to the ration bags distributed by Akhuwat. We are thankful to Nestle for their role in reducing the difficulties of people in this crisis, this is how nations are built.”

Earlier, Nestlé Pakistan stepped up its national response to COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for promoting well-being for all age groups during the pandemic particularly in Baluchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The partnership will include improving the handwashing practices widely to prevent transmission of COVID-19 and improving access and utilization of essential and quality hygiene aids to vulnerable communities.

Nestlé Pakistan is working tirelessly to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available for its consumers across Pakistan, in commitment to the strategic roadmap laid out by Prime Minister Imran Khan and respective provincial leaderships.