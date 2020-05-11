NHA Revenue Has Increased by 73% Under The New Minister

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has revealed that National Highway Authority’s ( NHA) revenue has increased by 73 percent during the current government’s tenure.

The minister said that the Authority had completed the first phase of the geographic information system survey, which will further enhance its revenue.

“For the first time in the history of the NHA, the geographic information system (GIS) survey was launched. The authority also introduced E-billing mode in Hakla-DI Khan Motorway Project,” said the minister.

He also expressed the commitment for the timely completion of road infrastructure projects. “NHA has completed the Rawalpindi-Kharian project while the remaining work on roads and phase-III would be completed during the ongoing year,” added the minister.

During February, it was revealed that the overall revenue collection of the institution had increased up to 70 percent as compared to the previous government, according to a report released by the Ministry of Communication.

The overall revenue of the NHA currently stood at Rs. 65.8 billion during the tenure of Federal Minister Murad Saeed, the document stated.

Last week, the government had released an amount of Rs. 85.9 billion for the development projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA), out of the total allocation of Rs. 95.67 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.