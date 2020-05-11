Pak Army Major Loses Life to COVID-19 in the Line of Duty

Posted 33 mins ago by Hasan Saeed

The people on the frontline fighting with the coronavirus are at the most risk of catching the virus. On Monday, it was announced by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) that a Pakistani soldier had lost his life to the virus.

Major General Babar Iftikhar, ISPR’s Director-General, tweeted that Major Muhammad Asghar had lost his life in the line of duty in the fight against coronavirus at the Torkham border.

He added that Major Asghar had been transported to CMH Peshawar with issues in breathing and where he was placed on a ventilator but lost his life to the virus.

The DG ISPR tweeted, “Major Muhammad Asghar laid his life in the line of duty at #Torkham border in fight against #COVID-19. Evacuated to CMH Peshawar with breathing problems, was put on ventilator but succumbed to Corona Virus. There is no cause bigger than serving the Nation. #OurMartyrsOurHeroes

Our thoughts and prayers are with Major Asghar’s family.

