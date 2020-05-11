PMD Reveals Date for Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan

According to the officials of the astronomy department at the Met Office, Shawwal moon is not expected to appear on May 23. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to fall on May 25 in the country.

Officials said that the new moon will be born on May 22 (28th of Ramzan) at 10:39 pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST), but will be less likely to become visible on 29th Ramzan, due to cloudy weather in most parts of the country that day.

The holy month of Ramazan is likely to comprise 30 instead of 29 days of fasting this year, while Eid will be celebrated on Monday, May 25.

However, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman, will take a final decision in this regard on May 23.

The information was also confirmed by the Secretary Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, Khalid, Ijaz Mufti. He said that there will 30 fasting days this Ramzan, and Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on May 25.

Interestingly, the forecast contradicts the information posted on the Ministry of Science and Technology’s official website for moon-sighting. The website says that Eid is expected on May 24.

The Met Office and the moon-sighting website were on the same page for the beginning of Ramzan as both departments predicted the start of the holy month on April 25.