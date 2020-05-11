Power to Win is Here: Xiaomi Set to Launch the Brand New Redmi Note 9S Tonight

Xiaomi Pakistan has recently launched one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited products of Redmi Note series. After the successful reign of predecessors, Redmi Note 9S has finally made its debut in the Pakistani market.

The launch was a huge success owing to the response of customers which has been beyond expectations. Redmi Note 9S has made its mark by continuing the legacy of success and superiority of its Predecessors.

Once again with the competitive pricing, Xiaomi Pakistan has proved itself to be a formidable contender in the market. Redmi Note 9S is so far the best product at the price bracket hands down.

The premium features of Xiaomi’s latest offering such as side mounted finger print sensor and impeccable camera results, make competitor’s device look hapless in this neck and neck competitive market. To the customer’s delight, Redmi Note 9S will be officially available for sale at www.mistore.pk from Monday 11th May, 2020 at 8:30 pm PST.

Features:

The phone comes with a 6.67-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Redmi Note 9S is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The smart device runs Android 10 and is powered by a 5020mAh battery. It also supports proprietary fast charging.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Redmi Note 9S, on the rear, packs a 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.79 aperture; a second 8-megapixel camera; a third 5-megapixel camera and a fourth 2-megapixel camera. The rear camera setup has phase detection auto-focus. It sports a 16-megapixel camera on the front for the pleasure of selfie enthusiasts.

Redmi Note 9S, in Pakistan, has been launched in a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM variant and it will be available for 39,999 PKR at Mistore.pk. So set your timers and be ready at 8:30 tonight.

Patron:

All the products of Xiaomi come with the exceptional after-sales services of Smartlink Technologies. Smartlink Technologies is the official partner of Xiaomi in Pakistan.