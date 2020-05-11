Punjab Govt Allows Home Isolation As Per WHO Guidelines

The government of Punjab has allowed home isolation of the coronavirus patients following the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). With minor additions, the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department has issued a formal notification in this regard.
As per the recommendations of the Corona Expert Advisory Group and Technical Working Group, patients with minor symptoms will be allowed home isolation.
The idea of Home Isolation was floated by a committee nominated by Deputy Commissioner, Lahore. The committee, comprising the Assistant Commissioner or his representative, DDO Health, Chief Officer, will finalize buildings for Home Isolation Center. They will also take decisions as to which patient should be kept in home isolation.
Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave final approval for the proposal. He also directed that staff members of Population Welfare, Livestock, and Excise & Taxation Departments would monitor home isolation and present a report to the CM.
Guidelines of Home Isolation Centers
- Every Urban union council will have at least three committees, while every rural UC will have one. Each committee will include a doctor.
- People who are asymptomatic, yet result positive, will be isolated in well-equipped buildings dedicated to the cause.
- These buildings could be schools, mosques, hotels, hostels, community centers, etc.
- All necessary facilities will be provided in such home isolation centers under the supervision of concerned district health authorities.
- No such buildings where the virus can spread due to internal cooling or heating system will be fit for Home Isolation.
- Isolation centers will be disinfected on a daily basis and solid waste will be disposed of according to the WHO guidelines.
- Patients will be served food in disposable utensils.
- More than one patient of a family can be home isolated depending on the situation.
- The concerned family will be informed about the SoPs and procedures beforehand.
- Every patient will be bound to inform about his condition on a daily basis.
- Each patient under home isolation will be required to implement the directions of the health department.
- Patients will be kept in isolation for at least 10 days.
- They will have to test negative at least twice to get permission to go home.
- Each test will be conducted after five days.
- In the case of no testing facility, isolation duration will be of 14 days regardless of symptoms.
