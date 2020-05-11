Punjab Govt Allows Home Isolation As Per WHO Guidelines

The government of Punjab has allowed home isolation of the coronavirus patients following the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). With minor additions, the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department has issued a formal notification in this regard.

As per the recommendations of the Corona Expert Advisory Group and Technical Working Group, patients with minor symptoms will be allowed home isolation.

The idea of Home Isolation was floated by a committee nominated by Deputy Commissioner, Lahore. The committee, comprising the Assistant Commissioner or his representative, DDO Health, Chief Officer, will finalize buildings for Home Isolation Center. They will also take decisions as to which patient should be kept in home isolation.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar gave final approval for the proposal. He also directed that staff members of Population Welfare, Livestock, and Excise & Taxation Departments would monitor home isolation and present a report to the CM.

Guidelines of Home Isolation Centers