Situation Report: 1,476 New Cases, 28 Deaths Reported in One Day

Posted 51 mins ago by ProPK Staff

Pakistan saw 1,476 new coronavirus cases in the country during past 24 hours, said official data released by NCOC. According to details, Sindh added most new cases to its tally while recording 741 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Punjab and KP reported 475 and 160 cases respectively, during the reported period.

Deaths, during past 24 hours, stood at 28 — taking the country’s tally to 667. KP reported most deaths as it recorded 11 deaths, another 9 died in Karachi while Punjab reported 5 deaths. One patient died of COVID-19 in Islamabad.

Hospitalizations reached 6,230 — of whom 196 patients are in critical condition while another 94 are on ventilator.

A total of 8,212 patients have recovered from the disease and are discharged from the hospitals.

Confirmed Cases In 24 Hours Tests in 24 Hours Deaths Last 24 Hours
AJK 86 00 74 00 00
Balochistan 2,017 82 313 26 00
GB 442 12 170 04 00
Islamabad 679 38 777 06 01
KP 4,669 160 1,270 245 11
Punjab 11,468 475 4,548 197 05
Sindh 11,480 709 4,215 189 09
Total 30,941 1,476 11,367 667 28

 

