Vivo’s Latest V-Series Smartphone V19 to Launch on May 14 in Pakistan

Vivo’s V-series is known for its innovation in Pakistan with each new phone bringing a futuristic set of features at the most affordable prices. V19 is going to be the latest addition into the family, focusing on key features including Super Night Mode, Dual iView Display and Aura Screen Light.

Vivo is a globally recognized innovative smartphone brand that is known for its star-studded launch events in Pakistan. However, vivo won’t hold a regular launch event amid the pandemic crisis in Pakistan and this time a short digital broadcast will be used to make the announcement on May 14, 2020.

Pricing and pre-order details are currently being kept under the wraps and will be revealed on the day of launch. The warm-up campaign featuring vivo V19’s brand ambassadors Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir, is currently on full swing. Vivo is also offering lots of gifts to its fans through social media platforms.

What’s Special About vivo V19?

Vivo V19 is going to be a budget smartphone with flagship-grade features. Here’s a few that you should look forward to: